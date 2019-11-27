Former India skipper MS Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical from cricket, took a cheeky dig on married life by revealing that all men are lions until they get married.

The 38-year-old added that he is better than an ideal husband because he lets his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni do whatever she wants.

Speaking at an event in Chennai, Dhoni, who is lauded for his great sense of humour, left the audience in splits with his speech on married life.

“All men are like lions before marriage. The real essence of marraige is once you cross the age of 55. I let my wife for everything she wants because if my wife is happy then I am happy,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

After this, Dhoni, who married Sakshi in 2010, shared the secret how he keeps his wife happy.

“My wife is happy if I say yes to everything,” said the Ranchi lad.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India’s semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup in England and has missed the West Indies tour and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

The former India skipper earlier decided to take a two month break and serve his army regiment after a gruelling India Premier League season and the 2019 World Cup.

On Tuesday, India head coach Ravi Shastri did not rule out Dhoni from featuring in the squad for the 2020 T20I World Cup to be held in Australia in November.