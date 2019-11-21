With everyone aware of Andre Russell’s power-hitting apply and unable to find a way to stop him, Afghanistani spinner Qais Ahmad took to an unused option to restrict the big West Indian from swinging his arms.

Playing for Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, Ahmad bowled a seam-up bouncer like a medium pacer. It took the batsman by surprise to the extent that he lost his balance and fell on the ground.

Come for the leg-spin bouncer. Stay forever for the glovework pic.twitter.com/8rfrGGpQy0 — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) November 20, 2019

Wicketkeeper Tom Moores did extremely well to hold on to the surprising bouncer and as Russel was getting up to his feet, the 19-year-old spinner was seen apologising to him for the bouncer.

The 31-year-old giant looked shocked and his blank expression while staring at Ahmad was the proof of it before asking for his helmet from the dugout.

Ahmad was in an exceptional form and bowled an economical spell for the figure of 1/13 in his quota of two overs. Russel could manage only four runs from seven deliveries of Ahamad.

Chasing a humongous total of 103 in 10 overs, Northern Warriors put on a fighting show before falling short by six runs. Russel, with his 41 runs off 25 deliveries, was the highest scorer for the Warriors.

However, Sri Lankan all-rounder Thishara Perera sent him back to the pavilion in the penultimate over with Warriors still needing 22 in the last eight balls. Sam Billings tried hard but failed to put on the winning total for them.

Bangla Tigers’ David Wiese got the ‘Man of the Match’ award for defending 13 runs in the last over. The South African also got the wickets of Darren Sammy and Chris Green off the first two balls of the last over to make the target more daunting for Warriors.