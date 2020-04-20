Former India opener and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer has on Monday picked country’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah in his ” Best T20I XI” team.
The team, whose criteria included “only one player from a country”, is led by swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner.
Here is the full team:
This is my ‘Best T20I XI’ by picking
ONLY ONE player from a country:
1 @davidwarner31 (c) 🇦🇺
2 @babarazam258 🇵🇰
3 Kane 🇳🇿
4 @ABdeVilliers17 🇿🇦
5 @josbuttler (wk) 🇬🇧
6 @Russell12A 🇯🇲
7 @Sah75official 🇧🇩
8 @rashidkhan_19 🇦🇫
9 @IamSandeep25 🇳🇵
10 Malinga🇱🇰
11 @Jaspritbumrah93 🇮🇳
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 20, 2020
Last month, Jaffer had said that India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently the best T20I bowler in the world.
Jaffer on March 28 had invited fans for a question-answer session and assured them of an honest reply.
One of the fans asked the domestic legend, “Best Bowler in T20?”
To this, Jaffer replied: “At present, Jasprit Bumrah.”
Notably, number 2 ODI bowler Bumrah has been under the scanner post his return from a stress fracture. The bowler has not been at his usual best in the matches post his most recent injury.
Talking about Jaffer, the right-handed batsman announced his retirement from all forms of the game in early March this year. A veteran of 260 first-class games, Jaffer also played 31 Test matches and 2 ODIs for India. Having started off with Mumbai, the opener moved to Vidarbha before the 2015-16 season.
Playing for Vidarbha, while Jaffer became the first player to play in 150 Ranji Trophy games in 2019, he also had a brilliant run in the 2018-19 season, scoring 1037 runs at an average of 69.13 with four hundreds and a highest score of 206.