Domestic legend and former India batsman Wasim Jaffer selected out-of-favour India player MS Dhoni as the skipper of his all-time ODI team.

Jaffer on Saturday shared his all-time ODI team, containing the likes of Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath, on social media.

MS Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

The Ranchi lad was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around Dhoni’s future now as mega-event itself is postponed till 15 April in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Dhoni had even started training for the season but a couple of weeks back when the situation started worsening in India, he moved back to his hometown.

However, Jaffer had last month said that if the wicketkeeper-batsman is fit and in form, India cannot look beyond him while heading towards the T20 World Cup this year.

“If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can’t look beyond him as he’ll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order,” Jaffer had said in a tweet.