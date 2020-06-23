In a recent development, former Indian opener and domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the head coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team for the upcoming domestic season. Jaffer has confirmed his appointment to news agency PTI also saying that the contract was for a year.

Jaffer, who is the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy history, announced his retirement in March earlier this year after playing for over two decades mainly for domestic giants Mumbai and Vidarbha.

This would be the first time that he would be associated with a team in the capacity of head coach.

“I am becoming the head coach of any team for the first time. It is very challenging and something new for me, straightaway after my playing career and I’m looking forward to it,” Jaffer said. (via PTI)

“This is a new team, they have done well. They played the quarterfinals (of the Ranji Trophy in 2018-19 season) against Vidarbha. But they have gone back to Group D (Plate group), so it is going to be a big challenge. I am happy that I am starting from the bottom and for me, it is going to be a good experience,” he added.

The 42-year-old stated that he enjoyed being a mentor for youngsters during his stint as a player with Mumbai and Vidarbha and is in fact looking forward to turning things around for Uttarakhand.

“I have heard that a lot of talented players are coming from there. I am hoping to turn them into good players and (Uttarakhand) as a good team,” he said.

“In my last five-six years, I have mentored youngsters; it is something which I enjoy, to be honest. I take a lot of happiness to help the youngsters and see them grow,” the veteran cricketer said.

While Uttarakhand had reached the quarterfinals in their debut season in 2018-19, they failed to reach that stage last season.