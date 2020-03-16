In a recent development, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram engaged in a hilarious banter with his former teammate Shoaib Akhtar on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Sharing a picture from his playing days, Akram remembered a particular jersey that they were wearing in that match and labelled it the best ODI kit he had worn.

“One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool,” he captioned the post and tagged Shoaib Akhtar.

One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool 😎 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/LdcsOYks0Y — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 12, 2020

In the picture, Akram can be clearly seen talking to Shoaib Akhtar as if giving him a lesson while Akhtar is listening to him with the ball in hand.

Akhar, who is also known as the Rawalpindi Express, was quick to react to the post as he tweeted, “Looks like I was really getting told off. Tell me then, what were you saying to me?”

Payan lagta hai bahut ziada daant parr rahi rhi mujhe. Batayen phir kya keh rahay thay? @wasimakramlive https://t.co/ppNvy6BEiz — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 12, 2020

Akram, as one would imagine, did not go to the backfoot but instead had a witty reply for his former teammate.

“I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby,” he responded.

I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby 😄 https://t.co/GDZcyuLUlG — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 14, 2020

However, Akhtar, often known as one of the fastest bowlers ever to play the game, responded by stating that he was perhaps one of the most disciplined bowlers that Akram had captained.

Janay dain @wasimakramlive bhai,

I was probably the most accurate bowler you captained. 😂 https://t.co/Mw0y9Use7A — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 15, 2020

Seems like it was Akhtar who had the last laugh on this occasion.