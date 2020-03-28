Acknowledging the efforts of the doctors, nurses and other medical staff, who are fighting against COVID-19, legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram saluted the front-line fighters on Friday.

“Big salute to all the heroic Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics and medical staff at the front line fighting for us #HumainTumSePyarHai #CoronaVirusPakistan #WhiteFlagInHonour,” tweeted Akram.

The Coronavirus has put the whole world in a halt right now. With more than 27,000 deaths and over 597,000 infected across the globe, the medical staff and personnel in the world are working tirelessly to rescue the people from the virus.

Meanwhile, the sports personalities are also spreading awareness among the people and are in the front seat to acknowledge the selfless efforts of the medical staff and related teams.

Acknowledging the efforts of the personnel fighting against the pandemic, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had said that the real pressure is doing good of others by putting own personal safety on the line.

Meanwhile, praising the efforts of the “brave” health workers who are working “tirelessly” amid the COVID-19 scare, retired England footballer David Beckham thanked them on Friday.

Beckham posted a video on Instagram where he along with his kids can be seen clapping for the health workers and the National Health Service (NHS) – the publicly funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom.