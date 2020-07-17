BCCI President and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly sill cannot find terms with the fact that he was dropped from the national ODI side in 2007, despite being one of the highest scorers of the calendar year.

After making a great comeback into the national team in the South Africa series in 2006, the decorated former captain scored tons of runs in international cricket.

Ganguly was however dropped from the ODIs along with Rahul Dravid for the Australia tour in 2007-08. He then retired from international cricket a year later.

“It was kind of unbelievable. I was dropped from the ODI side despite being one of the highest scorers of that calendar year. No matter how good your performance is if the stage is taken away from you then what will you prove? And to whom? The same thing happened to me,” Ganguly said in an interview with Bengali daily ‘Sangbad Pratidin’.

“If I was given two more series in ODIs, I would’ve scored more runs. If I hadn’t retired in Nagpur (November 2008), I would’ve scored runs in the next two Test series too,” said the 48-year old.

Ganguly added that he could still score runs for India if he gets adequate time for practice and training.

“In fact, even now give me six months to train, let me play three Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India in Test cricket. I don’t even need six months, give me three, I will score runs,” said Ganguly who has played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India.

“You might not give me an opportunity to play but how will you break the belief inside me?” asked the former India captain.