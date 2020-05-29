Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis quits social media after a hacker liked an obscene video from his Twitter account on Thursday night, as claimed by him.

Waqar unliked the video in the morning, but by then the news was spread all over social media.

Stating that his account was hacked Waqar offered his apology and decided to quit social media as this was not the first time such an incident happened with him.

“When I woke up this morning, I found out that someone had hacked my twitter account and liked an obscene and immoral video using my account. This is very shameful, disappointing and hurtful to me and my family,” Waqar said in Hindi in the apology message.

Two years ago, a similar kind of incident had happened with Waqar, but at that time he had refrained from commenting on the issue.

“I thought social media is a medium to interact with your fans. However, this is not the first time something like this has happened. It has happened before as well. So it looks like this guy will not mend his ways, hence I have decided to quit social media because my family is more important to me. I am sorry if anyone is hurt because of this,” he added.