The dreaded novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought the entire world to a standstill. Only the doctors, healthcare professionals and other essential services are working all day long to fight the deadly disease. Not many know that the wife of former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis is a doctor and when the entire world is battling COVID-19 virus, he thanked his doctor wife along with other doctors and healthcare professionals. He even labelled his wife “HERO”.

Taking to Twitter, Waqar wrote: “Scary feeling when @DrFaryalWaqar leaves for the hospital in the morning but also very Satisfied when she returns.. I can PROUDLY say my wife is a HERO.. Keep fighting girl??#EmergencyPhysician #Corvid_19.”

In a separate tweet, the former speedster thanked all the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals at the forefront of this COVID-19 battle.

The COVID-19 virus has brought almost all cricketing action to a halt. Even the Pakistan Super League was suspended midway, keeping in mind the health threat posed by COVID-19 virus.