Pakistan fast bowling great and former captain Waqar Younis on Wednesday posted a video message on Twitter urging people of his country to support their Prime Minister Imran Khan in the fight against coronavirus. Waqar asked people to donate whatever they can to the Prime Minister’s relief fund that has been set up to mitigate the pandemic.

“Our country is going through a difficult phase. After such a pandemic, the economy falls to the ground and this is exactly what has happened to Pakistan,” Waqar said in the video.

“You also know that Pakistan is already in a lot of debt. During this difficult phase, our Prime Minister Imran Khan has requested donation to the coronavirus fund.”

Pakistan media reports stated that Imran will be participating in ‘Ehsaas Telethon’ on PTV on Thursday where donations will be collected.

“It is our responsibility that we support him so that our country prospers again. In one or two days he will be coming on television too and will be doing the telethon and it is our responsibility to support him,” Waqar said.

“We need to back him so that he will be able to get the country to stand on its own feet again. So I request the people living in the country and outside it, please donate how much ever you can.”