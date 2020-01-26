Pakistan T20I skipper Babar Azam, who on Saturday played a swashbuckling knock of 66 not out off 44 balls in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh, said he wants to continue his good form.

Babar’s knock helped Pakistan drub Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the three-match series, thus taking an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Man of the Match Babar along with Hafeez (67 not out) added 131 runs for the second wicket to take Pakistan home with 20 balls to spare.

“I play my game… when I look to change my game I get out. I want to continue my good form. I want to give 110% in every game for my team. I only think about my batting when I am batting (Not about captaincy),” said Babar as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“I give credit to senior players, they help me a lot in the field. We needed that victory as a team. Youngsters have done well in this series and that is important as we want more options for the T20 World Cup. We would like to give chance to players sitting on the bench in the final game,” the batting talisman added.

On Saturday, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to bat at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. A good bowling effort helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 136 for 6 in 20 overs.

During their chase, Pakistan lost the wicket of Ahsan Ali (0) as Shafiul Islam struck in the second over of the innings. However, it was the last time the Bangladeshi bowlers had a smile on their faces as following the dismissal, Babar and Hafeez butchered the visitors to make the match a one-sided affair.

The Men in Green have already sealed the series as an unbeaten knock of 58 from Shoaib Malik a day before had helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the first T20I at the same venue.

The third T20I will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.