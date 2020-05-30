Former world champion Viswanathan Anand has finally landed in India on Saturday after being stuck in Germany for over three months owing to the travel restrictions imposed by the governments in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anand had gone to Germany to participate in the Bundesliga chess league in February and was set to return in March but was forced to remain in Germany after the COVID-19 pandemic not only postponed sporting arrangements but also restricted travel within and outside national borders.

Anand arrived by an Air India flight (AI-120) from Frankfurt via Delhi and reached the Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru at around 1:15 pm.

“Yes…Anand has arrived. He is fine and settling down,” his wife Aruna Anand told PTI.

According to her statement, Anand is fine and happy to be back in India.

“We are happy that Anand is back after a long time. He will complete quarantine procedures and come to Chennai as per protocol,” she had said earlier.