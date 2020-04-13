In a recent development, former India opener Virender Sehwag has revealed the real inspiration behind his batting technique. He stated that ‘Angad’, a character in Ramayana is the real motivation behind the way he went about his batting during his playing days.

Sehwag, known for his typical style of hitting the ball with minimum footwork, sheerly with his superb great hand-eye coordination, shared a picture of Angad’s character from the portrayal of Ramayana in the Ramanand Sagar directed TV serial being re-telecasted on the public broadcast network amid the dreaded coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Sehwag captioned the post, “So here is where I took my batting inspiration from. Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai. #Angad Ji Rocks.”

So here is where i took my batting inspiration from 🙂 Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks pic.twitter.com/iUBrDyRQUF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

According to Ramayana, it is believed that Angad, who was part of the Vanar Sena that helped Lord Rama in rescuing his wife Sita from the kingdom of Lanka- was sent with a message to the court of Ravan in order to avoid the war.

As it turned out, Ravana declined the offer and Angad challenged that if anyone present in the court would be able to lift his feet from the ground then Lord Rama would accept defeat and leave the kingdom without waging a war. However, the epic states that none of the warriors present in the court of Ravana was successful in lifting Angad’s feet.

Sehwag hinted at this episode of the Ramayana as the inspiration behind his foot movement or as it would be at to say the lack of it. The swashbuckling opener played 251 ODIs and 104 Tests for India and scored 8,273 and 8,586 runs respectively. The right-handed batsman is the only Indian crickter with two triple hundreds against his name in Test match cricket.

In addition, the Delhi lad accumulated 394 runs from 19 T20Is in his illustrious international career.