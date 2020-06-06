Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Friday lauded Laxman for his wonderful contribution to Indian cricket.

The destructive opening batsman while replying to Laxman’s tweet termed the middle-order batting great as ‘one of the nicest guys’.

Laxman had shared a photo of Sehwag as part of an initiative he announced earlier in which he would be paying tributes to teammates who had a great influence on his life and career.

Laxman heaped praise on Sehwag for his self-belief and positivity and labelled him as one of most destructive openers in the history of the longest format of the game.

“Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, @virendersehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious.” tweeted Laxman in Sehwag’s praise.

In response, Sehwag said,” You have been a great friend and made such wonderful contribution to Indian Cricket and are one of the nicest guys, Bhrata.”

While Laxman retired from International cricket in 2012, Sehwag announced his retirement in October 2015.