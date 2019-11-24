After India won their maiden pink-ball, day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, skipper Virat Kohli praised his team’s efforts, with Twitter fans feting him for his brilliant performance with the bat.

Posting some pictures from the Test match, Virat wrote on his Twitter handle @imVkohli: “Kolkata you have been amazing. Terrific display by the lads. Let’s keep the momentum going.” It was retweeted by BCCI President Saurav Ganguly.

Kohli’s tweet garnered 3.8K retweets and 41.6K likes.

Praising the India skipper, BCCI had on Saturday posted on its official handle (@BCCI) that Kohli had scored his 20th Test century as Team India captain, 27th Test ton of his career, 70th international century, 41st international century as captain (joint-most with Ricky Ponting). He also earned the distinction of being the first Indian to hit a century in a day/night Test.

Replying to @imVkohli, fans posted his pictures and dubbed him ‘champion’ and ‘No. 1 batsman in the world’.

One reeled out statistics to show India’s good performance. “Since India last lost a Test at home… England have lost six, West Indies have lost six, South Africa have lost four, Australia have lost two.”

Another thanked Kohli for his century at Eden Gardens: “Thank you for such amazing memories on your pink-ball debut, proud.”

Other posts read: “Historic win at historic stadium. Congratulations, Kohli and company. All the best for next series against the West Indies,” and “What a domination in world cricket for #KingKohli! Congratulations & wish you all the best for New Zealand Test series.”