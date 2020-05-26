Banter between cricketers refuse to end and now India skipper Virat Kohli has trolled Harbjahan Singh after the latter shared a video of himself exercising on popular social media platform Instagram.

With no cricket being played due to the coronavirus pandemic, former and current players are keeping themselves busy by engaging with each other and fans on social media.

Harbhajan shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen doing a routine, using dumbbells, and his post read: “Excercise must.”

Kohli took note of Harbhajan’s short clip and wrote a hilarious comment, leaving fans in splits. He wrote: “Well done Paaji. Building kaamp rahi hai magar thodi thodi (the building is shaking a bit).”

In normal circumstances, both Harbhajan and Kohli would have been currently playing for their respective teams in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the tournament has been postponed by the BCCI in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Kohli, in particular, has been very active on social media as recently, he was seen mimicking a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

In the video, Kohli was seen walking around the house like a dinosaur and creating sounds like one too. Anushka shared the video for her followers on Instagram and her post read: “I spotted…. a dinosaur on the loooose.”