Impressed with the “phenomenal” records of Virat Kohli in the limited-overs cricket, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke feels that Virat Kohli is the best batsman right now across all the three formats.

“I think right now the best batsman across all three formats. His one day and twenty-twenty records are phenomenal and he’s also found a way to dominate Test cricket,” Fox Sports quoted Clarke as saying on the Big Sports Breakfast radio show.

Kohli enjoys an average of above 50 each in the 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is played so far. He has scored 43 centuries in the one-dayers along with 24 half-centuries in the shortest format.

Clarke also heaped praise on legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who according to the Aussie was technically the best batsman he ever saw.

“Probably technically the best batsman (Tendulkar) I ever saw. The hardest batsman to get out. I think Sachin, technically, didn’t have a weakness. Part of you hoped that he made a mistake,” said the former Australia skipper.

“What Kohli and Tendulkar have in common is they love making big hundreds,” he added.

Tendulkar and Kohli have found a spot in Clarke’s list of seven greatest batsmen he has played alongside or against during his career.

Brian Lara, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara are the other five greatest batsmen Clarke has seen in his playing days.