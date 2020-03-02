Virat Kohli’s aggression is nothing new but this time the India skipper lost his cool off the ground to make it to the headlines.

Post India’s 7-wicket loss to New Zealand in the Christchurch Test on Monday, Kohli lashed out at a journalist after the latter asked Kohli to comment on his on-field demeanour, something that fetched him the unwanted attention.

Notably, on the second day of the just-concluded Test match, Kohli was seen animated on the ground giving angry send-offs to New Zealand batsmen. During one instance, the 31-year-old was even caught on camera while he was silencing the crowd and was purportedly saying expletives to them.

Speaking to reporters after culmination of the Test, one of the journalists asked the India skipper: “Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at (Kane) Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?”

The Indian skipper got riled up with the question and told the reporter: “I am asking you the answer.

“You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you.”

New Zealand came out with a brilliant performance, both with bat and ball, as they defeated India by seven wickets in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval on Monday to whitewash the visitors.