The sports fraternity, including the likes of India skipper Virat Kohli and opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan, on Thursday extended their condolences to the families affected in the Vizag gas leak incident.

As many as 13 people, including a child, have died and more than 1000 persons in five surrounding villages in a three km radius have been reported sick so far following a toxic gas leak from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

The gas identified as styrene has, however, been neutralised.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital,” wrote Kohli on twitter.

My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2020

“Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let’s all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam,” tweeted Dhawan.

Shocked to hear about the #VizagGasLeak, I feel bad for all who lost their life. My heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones. Let’s all pray for the well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 7, 2020

“Praying for everyone affected in Vizag. Condolences to the bereaved families. #VizagGasLeak,” tweeted India pacer Umesh.

Praying for everyone affected in Vizag. Condolences to the bereaved families 🙏🏻 #VizagGasLeak — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) May 7, 2020

“Disturbing to hear about the #VizagGasLeak. Hope affected people recover soon and my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Stay safe Vizag!” tweeted ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth.