India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his self-depreciating humour, particularly with regards to his batting skills. On Tuesday, the lanky wrist-spinner posted a collage where he can be seen holding a bat loosely in the position of the ramp shot along with those of KL Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli playing the same shot.

“When they are trying to copy my shot. Not bad keep it up youngsters (sic.)” said Chahal in his tweet.

When they trying to copy my shot 😂🤣😜 not bad keep it up youngsters 🙈🙏🏻 @BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1tirLi1eS8 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 28, 2020

Chahal, along with Rahul and Kohli, is currently on a tour to New Zealand which includes 5 T20Is, 2 ODIs and 2 Tests.

Notably, India have won the first two T20Is matches by 6 wickets and 7 wickets, respectively. The third match between the sides will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

After winning the first two matches, India are on the brink of sealing the five-match series. And in case, the Kiwis want to give the visitors an anticlimax, they have to punch above their weights. However, it is worth mentioning that New Zealand have lost just two of their 9 T20Is played at the venue. But keeping in mind the form of the Men in Blue, the hosts have to fight neck and neck in order to keep the series alive.

(With inputs from IANS)