Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are among the six Indians to represent Asia XI against World XI in a T20 series announce the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday.

The T20 series will be played to celebrate the birth centenary of Bongobondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

Other than Kohli and Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav have been named in the 15-member Asia XI squad. Rahul, though, is likely to feature in only one T20 of the two-match series, to be played in Dhaka on March 18 and 21.

Kohli’s participation, on the other hand, is also in doubts as the Indian skipper might opt to skip the event to take rest from an already-hectic schedule of the cricketers.

Ahead of the series, India would fare against South Africa in a three-match ODI series, the last game of whose clashes with the first Asia XI-World XI T20 on March 18.

While India have the highest representation in the squad, Bangladesh come second with four players. Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman will represent the host nation.

From Sri Lanka, Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga will play, while Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be there from Afghanistan. Superstar Nepali spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has also been drafted in the Asian squad.

Asia XI Squad versus World XI:

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Virat Kohli, Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman