Admitting the eternal intensity of Virat Kohli, former India batsman VVS Laxman said that the India skipper keeps on getting better with every game.

“I really admire the intensity Virat Kohli brings to the game because when he started off in 2010-11 against the West Indies in which I played with him, you could see that he was taking his game to the next level, with every season he just kept on getting better,” Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show as quoted by IANS.

Laxman said he was worried initially that Kohli’s intensity would fade out with time but that has not been the case even now and it is truly commendable.

“I was really worried about whether this intensity would fade out eventually because before each and every match, even in his warm-ups his high intensity was visible and I thought that will burn-out, but not even in a single over ever did we see him losing the intensity which is commendable,” Laxman said.

Kohli’s intensity could also be seen through his records. The classy right-hander averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket. In Tests, he has scored 7,240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has scored 11,867 runs at an average of almost 60. In the shortest format, Kohli has played 82 matches in which he has scored 2,794 runs.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world because of his adaptability to different situations and different formats.

(With inputs from IANS)