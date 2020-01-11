The final match of the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka was played at the MCA Stadium, Pune. India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in this match to claim the series 2-0. Notably, the first match of the series was abandoned without a ball being bowled. India then won the second match of the series in Indore to go 1-0 up in the series. This had made the final T20I at Pune all the more crucial and India eventually claimed yet another series by prevailing over the Lasith Malinga side. The Sri Lankan skipper had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Indian team batted first, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul scored half-centuries to set up a brilliant platform. Post that Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur helped India go past 200.

In response, Sri Lanka manage to score just 123 runs. In course to this series-clinching win, Virat and speedster Jasprit Bumrah broke records.

King Kohli adds another feather in the cap

Run machine Virat Kohli added feather in his cap on Friday. He became the fastest to reach the 11,000 International run mark as captain. He only needed a run to reach the milestone. Kohli became the sixth international captain to reach the mark. After Kohli, veterans like Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, MS Dhoni, Allan Border and Stephen Fleming.

Bumrah becomes the highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India

As soon as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka, he became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India. Bumrah has now picked up 53 wickets n 45 T20Is. He surpassed the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin who are joint second on the list with as many as 52 wickets.