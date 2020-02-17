Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh heaped praises on India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and added that Virat Kohli is lucky to have the 26-year-old speedster.

“He is an incredible asset for India with great stamina, accuracy, and pace. He has got everything. He has a pretty good temperament as well. He loves the challenge and likes leading the attack. Virat Kohli is very lucky to have him,” said Waugh as quoted by TOI.

” (Bumrah is an) Exceptional, unique talent. It is great that he was not coached out of his style because I’m sure a lot of people will say you need to be quicker, you can’t bowl that way, which let him (remain) natural, which is fantastic,” Waugh added.

Bumrah, who has been struggling for his form since returning from injury, made way for Trent Boult at the top of the recent ODI Bowling ranking released by ICC on Wednesday. Boult, who has been sidelined due to injury, climbed to the pole position with 727 points, eight ahead of Bumrah.

In the recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Bumrah remained wicketless despite playing all the matches. He conceded a total of 167 runs in the 30 overs he bowled and returned without a scalp in a bilateral series for the first time in his career.

However, in the just concluded three-day warm-up game against New Zealand XI, the bowler picked two wickets conceding only 18 runs in his 11 overs.