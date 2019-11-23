Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has surpassed yet another milestone in his already illustrious career. As soon as Virat reached a hundred on Saturday in the historic Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, he went past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s tally of Test hundreds as captain. Both were tied at 19 Test hundreds as captain prior to the match but his hundred has now taken him to 20 hundreds as captain of the Indian Test team.

Second on the list of Most Hundreds as captain

After surpassing Ponting, Kohli now sits at the second position in the list of most hundreds as Test captain. The record for the most hundreds as captain of the national team currently belongs to Graeme Smith who scored as many as 25 Test hundreds as captain of South Africa from 2003-13.

Sunil Gavaskar’s name after Virat

If we have a look at the list of Indian batsmen with most Test hundreds as captain, Virat is currently at the top of the list with as 20 hundreds already to his name as skipper of the Test side. Little master Sunil Gavaskar comes in next with 11 hundreds to his credit while Mohammad Azharuddin with 9 hundreds comes third on this list.