Captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli celebrated his wife actress Anushka Sharma’s birthday on Friday with a special message.

“You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you,” Kohli said in his Instagram post.

The couple can be seen talking to each other in the picture after Anushka cut her birthday cake at their residence in Mumbai.

The stars of their respective industries, Kohli and Anushka, got married in December 2017. The couple is getting to spend some much-needed time together owing to the nationwide lockdown enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Had everything gone according to plan, Virat Kohli would have been featuring in the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) and trying to help his popular franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win their maiden title.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) owing to the dreaded COVID-19 virus which has claimed over 2 lakh lived globally.