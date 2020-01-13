Run machine Virat Kohli will have another record to look forward to when he takes the field on Tuesday against Australia in the first of the three-match ODI series. Kohli is only one century behind the number of centuries legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar had scored on home soil in his international career.

Notably, Sachin is the current record holder for most centuries in the 50-over format. 20 of the total 50 hundreds that he had scored in his ODI career had come on home soil.

Kohli, on the other hand, has 19 centuries on home soil and as soon as Virat reaches one more triple-figure mark in ODI cricket he will equal Tendulkar in this regard.

Kohli has been scoring runs and breaking records for fun in International career and is expected to surpass most of Tendulkar’s records including the 100 international hundreds milestone.

Kohli had also recently become the fastest to reach 11,000 international runs as captain during India’s third T20I against Sri Lanka.

Indian fans would hope that Virat Kohli equals Sachin’s historic feat on home soil and helps India take a lead in the ODI series at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday.