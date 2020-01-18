The India-Australia ODI series has now reached an interesting phase with the series levelled at 1-1. The final match of the series scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru essentially becomes the series decider. The team that manages to win the Bengaluru ODI will go on to the clinch the three-match ODI series. Indian skipper Virat Kohli would want to win the match and the series but could be worried by his own form at this venue.

Virat’s miserable record at this venue

Known as the Run Machine, Virat Kohli is arguably one of the greatest batsmen ever to play the game. However, he has a miserable record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat played his first match at this venue in 2010. Since then, Virat has a total of 5 ODIs here and managed 63 runs at an average of 12.63. He hasn’t managed to score even a half-century at this venue and a century is any way out of the equation anyway. Virat’s highest score at this venue is 34.

Duck against Australia

Against Australia at Bengaluru, Virat Kohli has played 2 matches and managed to score 21 runs. In the first of those matches, played in 2013, Virat departed for a duck. In the second match, he made 21 runs.

No century in the series so far

In the ongoing, India-Australia series Virat Kohi has not been able to score a century so far. Although he did get a start in the first match and was on 16 runs before being dismissed, he failed to capitalise on the start. In the second match too, Virat failed to convert his 78 into a 100. A century in the series decider at Bengaluru will help him break many records. It will also help him equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries against Australia.

Sachin is the highest scorer at this venue

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run getter at this venue. Sachin has played a total of 11 matches at this venue and scored 534 runs at an average of 534 runs. Virender Sehwag is second on this list with 328 runs. Number three on this list is Rohit Sharma with 318 runs, including an ODI double hundred.