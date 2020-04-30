Indian cricket fraternity paid their tribute to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on Thursday.

Rishi, who was not keeping well, has succumbed to cancer at 67 after fighting a long battle.

“This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It’s hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” wrote India skipper Virat Kohli on Twitter.

“It’s shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” said India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Twitter.

“Sad at the passing on of @chintskap. Two wonderful actors, two great ambassadors for the Indian film industry, gone in two days. Hope they spread as much joy where they’ve gone. Om Shanti! #riprishikapoor #RishiKapoor (sic), ” tweeted out-of-favour India batsman Suresh Raina.

“Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti !” said former India opener Virender Sehwag.