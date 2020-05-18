The skipper of the Pakistan limited-overs side, Babar Azam, has opined on Monday that he should not be compared to Indian skipper Virat Kohli as they both are completely different kinds of players.

Notably, Azam is ranked third in 50-overs cricket after the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. In the shortest form of the game, Azam is ranked number one followed by India’s KL Rahul. The latest ICC rankings puts Kohli in the 10th position. In the Test matches, Kohli is at number two behind Steve Smith whereas Babar is at the fifth place.

There have quite a few comparisons made between Azam and Kohli but the 25-year-old Pakistani cricketer believes that it is not right to compare the two.

“I think there should not be any comparison. He is a different type of player and I play differently. My job is to win games for my team and I will focus on that, not comparisons,” Azam told local media via video conferencing which was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). (via IANS)

When quizzed about his style of captaincy, Azam stated that he would like to be in control of his emotions when on-field and try to get the best of his teammates.

“You need to be cool as captain. You will get angry but you need to control your emotions. On the ground, you need to control your aggression. I will look to back players and infuse confidence in them,” said the stylish right-handed batsman.