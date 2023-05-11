Virat admits breaking Tendulkar’s record will be emotional moment for him

Virat Kohli says that breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries would be an emotional moment for him’

In PUMA’s Let There Be Sport documentary series, Kohli, who is just three short of equaling Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries in the world, was asked about his thoughts on reaching that milestone, his reaction was, “It will be a very emotional moment for me.”



On the other hand, football team skipper Sunil Chhetri revealed why he thought of giving up on football at the age of 17 The conversation also includes Kohli talking about his childhood memories of playing cricket with older boys and highlighting the importance of sports.





“Sports teaches you some values of life, discipline and planning. It opens up your side, making you a productive person. No matter which profession you are in, the value of playing sport is immense. Don’t make them [students] just play sports, teach them. It is important to teach them small details of what it means to play a sport,”

Kohli also recalled the incident that took off the pressure of studies from him when his school’s vice principal advised him to religiously follow cricket. PUMA’s six-part docu-series, in association with Disney+ Hotstar, takes a deep dive into journeys of these six sporting greats and also showcases the role and impact of sports and fitness in their lives. Advertisement In one of the episodes, football star Chhetri is seen recalling the time he felt leaving the game.“I still remember we lost one game badly [while playing for Mohun Bagan], we faced a lot of criticism. I called my dad saying this is not for me. I was 17 at that time. We used to play in Delhi but had never experienced such madness and when that happened, I was crying in the bathroom and I thought to myself I won’t be able to do it [play at such level]. I was physically scared,” Chhetri remembers. “But looking back now, thankfully it happened that time because you understand that this is serious [sport] and incidents like that in sports is why you stay humble,”e .

The documentary also features Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, Harmanpreet Kaur and para-athlete Avani Lekhara

