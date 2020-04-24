Walking down memory lane, legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that the lap after the 2011 World Cup win was the most beautiful moment of his life on a cricket field.

“To take the victory lap as champions was the ultimate feeling. There cannot be anything better than that,” Sachin said in a video uploaded by Cricket World Cup on their official Instagram account.

“Yes I was excited when I wore the India cap for the first time. But nothing matches 2011. The whole country was celebrating. Very rarely you get to see entire nation celebrating together,” he added.

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, was carried on the shoulders by the Indian team players after their win in the final of the 2011 World Cup. He had made a lap of honour in front of raucous cheers, shedding tears of joy after achieving such a momentous victory in his home city.

The moment in February this year won the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment Award in the last 20 years. The moment which was titled ‘Carried on the shoulders of a nation’ received the maximum number of votes by the fans.

In his sixth appearance in the showpiece event, Tendulkar and the Indian team had finally tasted success as they had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final.

“I was the highest run-getter for the team, and my contribution was worth it. In the end, what matters is that the trophy is in your dressing room,” Sachin said.

(With inputs from IANS)