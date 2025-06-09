Venue swaps for India’s Tests against West Indies and South Africa

The second Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies in October, originally scheduled at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, has been shifted to Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In return, Kolkata will now host the first India vs South Africa Test, which was originally to be played in Delhi from November 14-18 instead.

The BCCI confirmed the switches in a statement while announcing a slew of changes for the 2024-25 home season.

Advertisement

Women’s ODIs relocated from Chennai

Advertisement

The three-match women’s ODI series against Australia in September has also undergone a venue change. Initially scheduled to be hosted in Chennai, the series will now be split between New Chandigarh and Delhi. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association cited ongoing pitch and outfield upgrades in preparation for next year’s men’s T20 World Cup as the reason for pulling out.

While the new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will host the first two ODIs, Delhi will host the final game. The series will be held between September 14 and 20.

South Africa A Tour also tweaked

The ‘A’ tour schedule has seen adjustments too. South Africa A’s three one-dayers against India A, originally planned for Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, will now take place in Rajkot at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bengaluru is among the host cities for the Women’s World Cup, and will stage the opening game and potentially the final unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case the final will move to Colombo, along with all other matches involving the team.

The BCCI’s new facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which houses the Centre of Excellence, will make its debut as a first-class venue when it hosts the two ‘A’ four-dayers from October 30 to November 10.