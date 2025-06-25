Vaughan against rushing injury-prone Archer for second Test

Despite winning the series opener against India at Leeds, England’s relatively inexperienced fast-bowling attack showed signs of vulnerability, with Indian batters piling on five centuries across both innings. With the second Test set to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston, there is a strong possibility that England will turn to injury-prone Jofra Archer, who could make a return to red-ball cricket after a four-year absence.

However, former England captain Michael Vaughan is against the idea of rushing Archer back as he feels that the right-arm quick needed to spend more time playing red-ball cricket for Sussex before being added to the squad ahead of the third Test at Lord’s, starting July 10.

During the first Test, Archer turned out for Sussex in the County Championship game against Durham at Chester-le-Street, marking his first first-class appearance since 2021 and returned with figures of 1-32 in 18 overs.

“No. He’s had four years out of action, I don’t see what the great rush is. Just give him a couple of games for Sussex and then bring him in for the game at Lord’s. I would continue with the attack that have bowled so well here at Leeds this week,” Vaughan said in a video posted by BBC on Wednesday.

With England having a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, the hosts are yet to announce their squad for the Edgbaston Test.

“It’s always great seeing Jofra out there, playing for England, playing for Sussex. It’s obviously been a very long time for him and watching him get that red ball back in his hand is very exciting,” England skipper Ben Stokes had said on Archer’s possible return to Test whites.

Archer’s return to the Test squad will bolster the English bowling unit, which has been laid low by injuries to key fast bowlers, including Mark Wood. His return also provides a considerable edge to the Stokes-led side going into the five-match Ashes later this year.