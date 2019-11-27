Chelsea will travel to Valencia to play the Champions League Group H match where a defeat could put their European campaign in a tricky condition.

Champions League 2019-20, Valencia vs Chelsea: Match Details

Date: November 27, 2019

Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 28)

Venue: Mestalla Stadium

Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

In the first leg between the two sides at the Stamford Bridge back in August, the new-looking Chelsea side were still coming to terms in their life under Frank Lampard. Valencia took full advantage of the host team’s awkward mistakes and went home with an important away victory.

But two months later, the tides have turned and Chelsea have found their feet and success in both domestic and European competitions.

The young Chelsea side won seven consecutive away matches and six straight Premier League games before losing 2-1 to Manchester City this weekend. However, Lampard will be satisfied with how his youngsters performed against the strongest English side.

Valencia, on the other hand, have had a season that were filled with mixed emotions. Despite struggling at 10th in La Liga, there is a belief that Albert Celades’ side are improving under his brief leadership.

The 2-1 defeat against Real Betis was the first for Valencia in their last five games and given their current upsurge in the form they will be the favourites in today’s clash.

Group H is witnessing a tight contest as three teams, Chelsea, Valencia and Ajax, are in a similar position with seven points from four games. A draw between Chelsea and Valencia will keep both in the contention, while a defeat could potentially end the campaign.

Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

Valencia: Kevin Gameiro could be given a start by Celades at a time when the home team will miss the service of their Russian international Denis Cheryshev. There could also be a start for Eliaquim Mangala.

Chelsea: Lampard will go back to Mason Mount after dropping him from the starting eleven against City, on Saturday, which means Christian Pulisic could be left out.

Emerson might also be dropped with Fikayo Tomori coming in place of him and Cesar Azpilicueta switching to the left flank. Lampard will also have a sweet headache as Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen are all match-fit and eager to start.

Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Valencia: Cillessen; Costa, Gabriel, Mangala, Gaya; Torres, Wass, Parejo, Gameiro; Rodrigo, Gomez.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; James, Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Abraham, Mount.

Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 Matches

Valencia: LWWWD

Chelsea: LWDWL

Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Valencia: 1

Chelsea: 3

Draw: 3

Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

The match ends in 1-1 draw.

Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?

The Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of Valencia vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.