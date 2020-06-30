Spanish football club Valencia have sacked head coach Albert Celades and have appointed Voro Gonzalez as their new manager.

“Valencia CF have communicated to Albert Celades his removal from his position as the first-team coach, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“The club wishes to thank him publicly for his work and dedication during his time at the club -a period in which we achieved qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League and important victories at grounds where we had previously not won.”

It further said that Gonzalez will be in charge of the first team coaching staff from Tuesday until the end of the season.

This is the sixth time that he has coached the team. Previous spells have been successful for him in a stand-in role. He first coached in the 2007/08 season, for the final five games.

Two brief periods came in the 2012/13 season, in which he took charge for a game against Lille in the Champions League, and in 2015/16, when VCF drew 1-1 with FC Barcelona and beat Barakaldo in the Copa del Rey, said the Spanish club.

In 2016/17 Gonzalez had two spells as coach, for 28 games in which Valencia CF earned 12 wins and 4 draws.