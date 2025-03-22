Uttar Pradesh javelin throwers Rohit Yadav and Annu Rani excel at Indian Open Throws Competition

Uttar Pradesh javelin throwers dominated the final day of the fourth edition of the Indian Open Throws Competition that concluded here on Friday. While Rohit Yadav clinched the men’s javelin throw gold with a distance of 78.87m, Asian Games champion Annu Rani was outright winner in the women’s event. Her gold medal winning throw was 58.82m.

The men’s javelin event saw a keen contest for the gold medal. However, it was Yadav who was the most consistent of all the throwers in the fray on the given day and walked away with the gold medal. His first attempt of 78.87m was in fact fetched him gold. While Olympian Shivpal Singh surged ahead on the final attempt to claim silver (77.00m). Karnataka’s Shashank Patil took home bronze with a throw of 76.66m.

Advertisement

Sahil Silwal, one of the contenders for podium finished fifth with a throw of 73.10m.

Advertisement

The men’s U20 javelin throw gold went to Dipanshu Sharma of Uttar Pradesh. His best throw was 68.43m. Sharma surged ahead of his rivals in his opening throw (66.85m), while his third throw of 68.43m turned out to be the best of the day.

Abhimanyu claimed the gold with 54.91m, followed by Nirbhay Singh (54.60m) and Bhartpreet Singh (53.69m) in the top three of the men’s discus throw .

Damneet Singh took the gold in the men’s hammer throw category with 65.69m, while Vikrant Ramesh (59.42m) and Gurdev Singh (59.01m) completed the podium positions. Whereas, Harshita Sehrawat secured gold with 59.08m, with Mital Solanki (50.78m) and Ripudaman Kaur (46.99m) taking silver and bronze in the women’s category.

Full results:

Men:

Discus throw: Abhimanyu (Haryana) 54.91m, Nirbhay Singh (Haryana) 54.60m, Bhartpreet Singh (Reliance) 53.69m.

Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Reliance) 65.69m, Vikrant Ramesh (Army) 59.42m, Gurdev Singh (Punjab) 59.01m.

U20: Hammer throw: Golu Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 57.08m, Yashas Praveen Kurbar (Karnataka) 56.96m.

Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 78.87m, Shivpal Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 77.00m, Shashank Patil (Karnataka) 76.66m.

U20: Javelin throw: Dipanshu Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) 68.43m, Rohan Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 66.48m, Gaurav Patel (Reliance) 66.10m.

U18: Javelin throw: Vijay Kumar Yadav (Chhattisgarh) 69.95m, Manoj S Chavan (Maharashtra) 66.48m, Virendra Yadav (Bihar) 65.78m.

Women

Javelin: Annu Rani (Uttar Pradesh) 58.82m, Shilpa Rani (Haryana) 54.37m, Karishma S Sanil (Railways) 53.52m.

U20: Javelin throw: Pratiksha Patel (Uttar Pradesh) 41.89m, Rutuja Pawar (Maharashtra) 35.46m, Kiran Bala (Rajasthan) 27.56m.

U18: Javelin throw: Neelam Chaudhary (Rajasthan) 46.00m, Shivani Patel (Madhya Pradesh) 40.59m, Sabita Murmu (Jharkhand) 40.47m.

Hammer throw: Harshita Sehrawat (Reliance) 59.08m, Mital Solanki (Gujarat) 50.78m, Ripudaman Kaur (Punjab) 46.99m.

U20: Hammer throw: Haqikat Grewal (Punjab) 46.66m, Ramisha Makvana (Gujarat) 45.16m, Shital J Jadav (Gujarat) 42.14m.

Shot put: Shiksha (Haryana) 16.18m, Kachnar Chaudhary (Reliance) 15.01m, Vanshika Shekhawat (Rajasthan) 14.02m.

U18: Shot put: Anvesha Sameer Rahate (Maharashtra) 10.89m, Bhakti Bhoir (Maharashtra) 8.92m.