Left-handed Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has now sent a message in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire world to a standstill. The virus has already claimed over 9,800 lives while over 2,50,000 thousand remain infected with the dreaded virus.

Khawaja took to the microblogging website Twitter to share a crucial message for the masses and asked them to take the health threat seriously. He highlighted what people should do and what they should avoid given the circumstances.

“Just because mortality rate for many isn’t high, doesn’t mean you should have a blasé attitude. It’s our responsibility as society to think about the elderly and the social and economical cost this will have on so many lives. We all need to do out part, ” Khawaja tweeted.

“The more seriously we take it, then hopefully, the quicker we can get through it and the less amout of lives that are affected both medically and financially. We need to think about others and not just ourselves,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, the entire sporting calendar has come to a halt and plenty of reshuffles have been made to combat the COVID-19. Many high profile cricketing events including the Indian Premier League (IPL) have either been postponed or cancelled.