With gyms closed during the nationwide lockdown, athletes are embracing unique ways and means to stay fit. As far as cricketer Shreyas Iyer is concerned, the India middle-order batsman is using his kit bag to do the lifting.

“I use kitbags for lifting. Then I have a rod in my kitchen (which also helps). I visit the Nike fitness app as well which helps me with fitness,” Iyer said in an Instagram Live chat session.

“My diet has been really good over the years. My mom is an amazing cook — so it is tough to resist what she cooks. But I do keep a check on my diet and I eat healthy,” said the 25-year old.

Iyer recently notched up his maiden ton in ODI cricket in the first game of the three-match series in Hamilton. Though Iyer scored 103 India lost eventually by four wickets to New Zealand.

Asked about the feeling, he said it has to be right up there. “Best feeling so far. When I was on 99, I was thinking about lot of things.

“I think about getting that 1 run (when I am on 99). I know how it feels to get out on 99. It is the worst feeling in the world,” said Iyer on the mindset of a batsman on 99.

Iyer was asked how he felt when he became captain of Delhi Capitals.

“It was an amazing feeling. It was my dream to captain an IPL team. Delhi were not going through an amazing phase at that time. But I am grateful to the franchise as they thought I could lead the side.”

Iyer also revealed that his teammates keep sending funny videos on the Indian team WhatsApp group now that there is no match to look forward to in the near future.

“We do have a WhatsApp group and since we have no matches right now we keep sending funny videos,” said Iyer, an AB de Villiers fan.

“I do a lot of shadow practice. I imagine the bowler is running towards me and play 50-60 balls like that. My father also bowls to me in this short area (at home). He has been doing that since my childhood.”

Had everything gone according to plan, Iyer would have been trying to lead his franchise Delhi Capitals to their maiden title in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the tournament which was originally scheduled to commence on 29 March has now been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has already infected over 23,00,000 people worldwide while over 1,60,000 people globally have lost their lives after contracting the virus.

In India, there are more than 15,500 infected people already while over 500 have lost their lives after contracting the infection.

There is still no sure shot treatment of the virus and social-distancing, self-isolation and maintenance of hand hygiene remain the only potent weapons to protect oneself from getting infected.

(With inputs from IANS)