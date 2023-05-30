World No Tobacco Day 2023: How Tendulkar kept his dad’s word

The world gathers to observe World No Tobacco Day on May 31 every year. This significant day serves as a global reminder of the health risks associated with tobacco use and aims to encourage individuals, communities, and governments to take action towards a tobacco-free world. ‘We Need Food, Not Tobacco’ is the theme for world tobacco day 2023

Let us have a look at a moment when famous cricketer and influencer, Sachin Tendulkar was warned by his father not to ever endorse alcohol or cigarette products since he might someday set an example for others. He has kept it in mind and is still adhering to his father’s ruling.

Speaking on a news channel, Sachin Tendulkar added that he didn’t have a sticker on his bat for nearly two years but other players were simultaneously supporting two cigarette brands.

When marketers suggested Sachin Tendulkar use the stickers will help him make money but he denied the advice because he was committed to keeping his commitment to his father.

“This was a promise I made to my father. He told me I am a role model and a lot of people will follow what I do. That is why I have never endorsed tobacco products or alcohol. In the 1990s my bat didn’t have a sticker on it, I didn’t have a contract. But everybody else in the team was endorsing two brands in particular – Wills and Four Square.

“I didn’t break the promise that I gave to my father by not endorsing these brands. I got many offers from them to endorse their brand by having their sticker on my bat but I didn’t want to promote all that. I have stayed away from these two things and have never broken the promise to my father,” asserted Tendulkar.

In addition to not promoting any tobacco products during his cricket career, Sachin Tendulkar is proud of how he has set an example by doing so. This demonstrates his dedication to society in general.