Even as there is confusion and uncertainty over the hosting of the 2021 hockey men’s Junior World Cup allotted to India, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday announced Malaysia as host for the 2023 men’s Junior World Cup.

Hockey India has not yet decided on the host city for the 2021 World Cup, the 12th edition of the showpiece event that is scheduled to be held from November 24-December 5.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having halted domestic hockey in March last year, Hockey India is still waiting for confirmation from a state government it had approached to host the event.

Hockey India sources said confirmation has been delayed because the state has had elections recently and is going through a regime change.

When asked when will the decision on the venue be announced, a Hockey India representative said: “We will announce the venue in due course”.

Uncertainty also persists about the competing teams in the 2021 World Cup as only seven, including host India, have sealed their berths. Belgium, England, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands have qualified through the 2019 EuroHockey Junior Championships while India got a direct entry as the host.

The remaining teams had to be decided through the Continental qualification events for Oceania, Asia, Africa, and Pan America, which have been stalled by the Covid pandemic. Some of these events are now scheduled to be held in August.

India is the reigning men’s junior world champion, having bagged the title in Lucknow in 2016.

The Indian junior men’s team is currently in a camp at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bangalore, preparing for the Junior Asia Cup.