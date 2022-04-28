Umran Malik, the Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowling sensation, is wowing everyone in the IPL 2022 with his lightning-quick pace and pinpoint accuracy.

Cricket legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Dale Steyn, and Ian Bishop are all excited to see this Jammu and Kashmir seamer perform so well in the tournament, and everyone believes he has a bright future ahead of him.

P Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister, has now praised Umran Malik and asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to include the sensational pacer in the national team.

On Wednesday, Umran hit a brilliant fifer against the Gujarat Titans. One of the highlights of his five-wicket haul was his 152.8 kmph thunderbolt Yorker on Wriddhiman Saha. Prior to Saha, he removed Shubman Gill (22) in the 4th ball of the eighth over and then hit Hardik Pandya on the shoulder with a lightning bouncer in the very next ball. Umran Malik again troubled Hardik (10) in his second over, eventually dismissing the Gujarat skipper with a short ball.

“The Umran Malik hurricane is blowing away everything in its way. The sheer pace and aggression is a sight to behold. After today’s performance there can be no doubt that he is the find of this edition of IPL,” Chidambaram tweeted.

“The BCCI should give him an exclusive coach and quickly induct him into the national team,” he further added.

Earlier another one of the Congress leaders, Shashi Tharoor had called for him to be inducted into the national squad.

“We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match green top. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez!” he had tweeted.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer tweeted, “The rise and rise of Umran Malik is the story of this IPL. So far he’s been coming to bowl with opposition under pressure but this time came when GT were wicketless and took down the top 3.”

However, sensational batting in the slog overs by Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11) overcame pacer Umran Malik’s maiden fifer (5/25) as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a thrilling IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Wednesday.

(Inputs from IANS)