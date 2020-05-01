Getting back to the top of the points tally after the latest update in the ICC Test Ranking has definitely made the Australian team a happy side at the moment. However, coach Justin Langer says that beating India in their own backyard remains the ultimate test for the Kangaroos.

After a transition period post the ball-tampering scandal, Australia displaced India as the number one Test side. However, Langer told that it won’t take long for rankings to change again.

“We recognise how fluid these rankings are, but at this time it was certainly nice to put a smile on our faces,” Langer told Cricket Australia website. (via PTI)

“We’ve got lots of work to do to get to be the team that we want to be, but hopefully over the last couple of years not only have we performed well on the field, but also off the field,” Langer added.

He suggested what he thought to be the real test of character.

“Certainly a goal for us has been the World Test Championship but ultimately, we have to beat India in India and we’ve got to beat them when they come back (to Australia).

“You can only judge yourself as being the best if you beat the best and we’ve got some really tough opposition to come,” Langer put his priorities in place.

“Getting to No. 1 is a great thing, but when you’re number 1, you’re always the hunted,” Langer said.

“We’ve been the hunters for a while, now we’re the hunted and we need to get better and better.”

Langer, meanwhile, also hoped that the white-ball team under the leadership of Aaron Finch wins the World Cup.

“I know how hard it is to win World Cups everything has to go right. One day, I’d love to see Aaron Finch with all his mates lift that T20 World Cup above his head.”