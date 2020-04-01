UEFA on Wednesday announced the postponement of all the international matches that had been deferred to June.

The decision was taken by the UEFA Executive Committee in a video conference meeting with the general secretaries of all 55 UEFA member associations and recommendations made by the working groups created on 17 March.

“All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice. This includes the play-off matches for UEFA EURO 2020 and qualifying matches for UEFA Women’s EURO 2021,” said the apex football governing body of Europe.

“The deadlines related to all 2020/21 UEFA club competitions are postponed until further notice, in particular as regards the admission process and the registration of players. UEFA will set new deadlines in due course,” it added.

Amid the ongoing health crisis in Europe due to the novel Coronavirus, UEFA had earlier postponed the Champions League final, Women’s Champions League final and Europa League final, the events slated to be held in May this year.

The virus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has so far claimed more than 44,000 lives and has infected 885,000. It is to note that Europe is now the epicenter of the virus.