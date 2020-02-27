Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring streak finally came to an end as Lyon sprung a surprise win of 1-0 over Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Midfielder Lucas Tousart netted the only goal of the match in the 31st minute to hand Lyon a slight edge over their superior opponent ahead of the next leg in Turin on March 17.

The goal was scored when one of the touring defenders Matthis de Ligt was off receiving treatment. But the strike was also a testament to Lyon’s brilliant overall efforts in the first half.

Unable to equalise in the remaining minutes of first-half’s play, Juventus pressed hard in the second half and more so in the final moments of the match. And their Argentine striker Paulo Dybala almost gave them the precious away goal in the 88th minute before it was ruled out for offside.

Meanwhile, the home team made sure to not let their lead go away as they registered their first European victory since defeating Manchester City in last season’s group stage.

The Maurizio Sarri-led side was riding high on confidence ahead of the match and was expected to come with a favourable result against a dismal Lyon side, probably the weakest remaining in the Champions League.

Instead, the hosts produced a spirited performance to deter Juventus’ ambition of winning their first European title in almost 25 years.

“In the first half it was not the Juve that we know. We didn’t get going in attack. I am struggling to understand certain things,” said Sarri as quoted by PTI via AFP.