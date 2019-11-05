Chelsea will be hoping to win their first home game of the ongoing UEFA Champions League, after losing the first one and tournament opener against Valencia, when they host AFC Ajax for the fourth matchday on Tuesday.

Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 5, 2019

Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 6)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

The Blues would be riding high on confidence having registered two away victories at Ajax and Lille. Another win against the Dutch side could potentially earn the Stamford Bridge’s youngsters the knock-out berth. However, the home performance has not been in par with their overall display of this season.

For Ajax, too, a victory could earn them a spot in the Round of 16. The Erik ten Hag-led side would be looking to cash in on Chelsea’s depleted home record against major teams this season. The Londoners had suffered defeat in their last home outing when Manchester United won 2-1 last week at the Bridge.

Meanwhile, with Valencia set to be the favourites against Lille in the other Group H fixture of the night, the losers at the Bridge could slip to the third position and be at a danger of a missed knock-out berth.

Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

Chelsea: In a major breakthrough, French international and the heartbeat of Chelsea’s midfield N’Golo Kante has reportedly trained for the match. But with Jorginho suspended for one match in Premier League, the Italian is expected to get the nod ahead of the French international.

Marcus Alonso is expected to return to the left-back after Emerson filled the area in the last match against Watford. Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus Cheek and Andreas Christensen are still out with injury.

Ajax: Quincy Promes is likely to start at Stamford Bridge after he scored a brace in the Dutch domestic league. The team have no major injury concerns whatsoever.

Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham.

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Van de Beek, Martinez; Neres, Ziyech, Promes; Tadic.

Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 Matches

Chelsea: WLWWW

Ajax: WWLWW

Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Chelsea: 5

Ajax: 1

Draw: 1

Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Chelsea win 2-1.

Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Streaming details

Where can I watch the Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?

The Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Chelsea vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.