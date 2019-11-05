After experiencing a shocking 3-1 defeat in La Liga against Levante which somehow did not cost them the lead, Barcelona will be back in action to take on Slavia Prague in a UEFA Champions League encounter at the Camp Nou.

Interestingly, the other match of this UEFA Champions League group is between Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund and thus this could be a massive opportunity for Barcelona to take a giant stride towards qualification to the next stage.

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 5, 2019

Time: 11:25 pm (IST)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

It is not going to an easy task ahead for Barcelona. The Ernesto Valverde managed squad are having quite a roller coaster of a season so far. They have been in flawless form at their home and maintained a perfect La Liga record with five wins to their name and a goal difference of +15. However, they have also experienced shocking defeats this season, including the 3-1 defeat at Levante on Saturday.

Against an opponent like Slavia Prague, which has only managed a solitary point in the competition so far is at the bottom of the group, Barcelona will fancy their chances of sealing a spot in the next stage and ease the pressure of their manager Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team news

Barcelona: Star striker Luis Suarez had sustained a calf injury in Barcelona’s 3-1 loss at Levante on Saturday and will not be available for this. However, the Suarez is expected to be back in the team for the game against Celta Vigo.

French striker Ousmane Dembele is expected to be back in place of Suarez.

In the midfield, Arthur has been surprisingly left out and Arturo Vidal might get a place in the midfield position against Slavia Prague. Jordi Alba has also rejoined the squad and is expected to start in this game.

Slavia Prague: In this crucial game against Barcelona, Slavia Prague will be without the services of their defender David Hovorka. It remains to be seen who actually gets a place instead.

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probabale Starting XI

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Messi, Griezmann

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Kolář; Coufal, Kúdela, Frydrych, Bořil; Ševčík, Souček; Masopust, Stanciu, Traoré; Olayinka

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 matches

Barcelona: LWWWW

Slavia Prague: WLWLW

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head to Head

Matches: 1

Barcelona: 1

Slavia Prague: 0

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Barcelona beat Slavia Prague 3-0.

Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Streaming details

Where can I watch the Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?



The Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Barcelona vs Slavia Prague, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.