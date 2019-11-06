Atalanta will have an extremely difficult challenge ahead of them to keep their qualification hopes alive for the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League as they have already lost their first three group stage matches in the competition.

Atalanta will host two time defending Champions of Premier League Manchester City in their next Champions League match. Manchester City will come into this match, having lost only a couple of matches in the season so far.

Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 6, 2019

Time: 1:30 am ( November 7, IST)

Venue: San Siro, Italy

Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

Atalanta had managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in history on the back of their third place finish in Serie A ahead of the reputed Milan and Rome based teams.

The Gian Piero Gasperini managed side had even ended the campaign as the top scorer ahead of even the eventual champions Juventus and runners up Napoli as they netted 77 goals in the season.

It is fair to say that Giamperini’s side will not be looking forward to the match against a threatening Manchester side after having outplayed 5-1 in their last Champions League game.

On the other hand, Manchester City have bounced back from their 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They have won their next five games on the trot. As far as their Champions League record is concerned, they have lost all their three matches so far and find themselves at the top of the points tally.

Interestingly, Manchester City can very well take a seven point lead at the top of the table and even confirm their qualification for the knock out stages. For that, they would need to beat Atalanta and Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb will have to produce a draw.

Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

Pep Guardiola will have to play without a number of his regular players as he brings his men to Italy .

Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are not available for selection because of injuries. Manchester City are also without the services of midfielder Rodri, left back Oleksandr Zinchenko and Phil Foden.

David Silva’s availability is also doubtful.

On the other hand, Atalanta will be without Duvan Zapata as he is recovering a muscle injury.

Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Atalanta:

Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Muriel

Manchester City:

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Angelino; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 Matches

Atalanta: DLWDL

Manchester City: LWWWW

Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

The teams have only met only on one occasion before in which Manchester City defeated Atlanta 5-1.

Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Manchester City beat Atalanta 3-1.

Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?

The Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of Atalanta vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.