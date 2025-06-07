U Mumba TT to face Kolkata ThunderBlades in UTT Juniors final showdown

After two weeks of intense competition, U Mumba TT and Kolkata ThunderBlades will clash for the UTT Juniors title at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Prateek Tulsani and Ananya Muralidharan, representing the Mumbai-based team, will take on Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar from the Kolkata franchise.

In the first semi-final, U Mumba TT emerged victorious over the Jaipur Patriots despite an early setback when Trishul Surapureddy defeated Prateek 2-1 in the boys’ singles.

However, Prateek and Ananya bounced back in the mixed doubles, beating Trishul and his teammate Shreya Dhar 3-0. In the girls’ singles, Ananya won her first set against Shreya, clinching a place in the final for U Mumba TT.

In the second semi-final, the Kolkata ThunderBlades triumphed over the Dempo Goa Challengers in a closely contested match. Ritvik edged past Sahil Rawat 2-1 in the boys’ singles.

The Goa team leveled the score in the mixed doubles, with Sahil and Aarya Redkar securing a 2-1 win. However, Swara Karmakar sealed the deal for Kolkata with a straight-sets victory over Aarya in the girls’ singles, taking the team to five points and into the final.

